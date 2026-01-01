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Diamond Ball

Brighten her future.

Join us for the 19th Annual Diamond Ball on Saturday, October 10, 2026, and help bring world-class pediatric care within reach for patients like A’mya.

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Diamond Ball Amya
Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation
Diamond Ball

Benefiting the patients and families served by
Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

Saturday, October 10, 2026 | 6:00 P.M.

JW Marriott Marquis Miami
255 Biscayne Blvd Way,
Miami, FL 33131

For sponsorship and more information, contact 
FoundationEvents@nicklaushealth.org
 

An Evening That Makes an Impact

The Diamond Ball brings together nearly 700 philanthropists and community leaders for one of South Florida's most anticipated galas in support of Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of dinner, entertainment, and philanthropy as we celebrate the generosity that advances pediatric care for generations to come.

Buy Tickets Become a Sponsor

Why Attend?

  • Celebrate the impact of philanthropy at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
  • Support innovative pediatric programs and breakthroughs
  • Connect with community leaders, supporters, and healthcare heroes
  • Help create a future where every child has the opportunity for a healthy, promising tomorrow

2026 Diamond Ball Committee

We are grateful to our 2026 Diamond Ball Committee for their leadership and dedication to making this year’s gala a success!

Members include: 
Ellen & Oscar Feldenkreis
Olga & Salo Grosfeld
Vivian & JC Mas
Nina Miguel
Cristina & Henry Miller
Bailey & Jamal Mashburn
Melanie Sanchez 
Jennifer & Brian Shack

Relive the impact of the 2025 Diamond Ball

Together, we can make a difference.

For more information, please contact FoundationEvents@nicklaushealth.org

Join us for an unforgettable evening supporting the children and families who rely on Nicklaus Children's Hospital. Your generosity lights the way to a brighter future!

2026 Generous Sponsors


Citadel Logo Braman Miami Logo City National Bank Logo CNN Espanol Logo Greenberg Traurig, LLP Logo Intermedia Touch Logo JW Marriott Marquis Miami Logo Optum Logo Pediatrix Medical Group Logo Florida International University Foundation Logo Kidz Medical Services Logo Perry Ellis International Logo Polsinelli Law Firm Brynne McNulty Rojas and Julio Rojas Logo 314e Logo akerman Logo Miami Herald Logo Miguel and Sadie Sosa Logo South Florida Business Journal Logo