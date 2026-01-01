Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation
Diamond Ball
Benefiting the patients and families served by
Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
Saturday, October 10, 2026 | 6:00 P.M.
JW Marriott Marquis Miami
255 Biscayne Blvd Way,
Miami, FL 33131
For sponsorship and more information, contact
FoundationEvents@nicklaushealth.org
An Evening That Makes an Impact
The Diamond Ball brings together nearly 700 philanthropists and community leaders for one of South Florida's most anticipated galas in support of Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Join us for an unforgettable evening of dinner, entertainment, and philanthropy as we celebrate the generosity that advances pediatric care for generations to come.
Buy Tickets Become a Sponsor
Why Attend?
- Celebrate the impact of philanthropy at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
- Support innovative pediatric programs and breakthroughs
- Connect with community leaders, supporters, and healthcare heroes
- Help create a future where every child has the opportunity for a healthy, promising tomorrow
2026 Diamond Ball Committee
We are grateful to our 2026 Diamond Ball Committee for their leadership and dedication to making this year’s gala a success!
Members include:
Ellen & Oscar Feldenkreis
Olga & Salo Grosfeld
Vivian & JC Mas
Nina Miguel
Cristina & Henry Miller
Bailey & Jamal Mashburn
Melanie Sanchez
Jennifer & Brian Shack
Relive the impact of the 2025 Diamond Ball
Together, we can make a difference.
For more information, please contact FoundationEvents@nicklaushealth.org
Join us for an unforgettable evening supporting the children and families who rely on Nicklaus Children's Hospital. Your generosity lights the way to a brighter future!